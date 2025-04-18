Khloé Kardashian Revisits Rumoured Sex Tape: ‘Maybe I Do, I Don’t Even Remember’

In what’s arguably the most unfiltered celebrity podcast moment of 2025, Khloé Kardashian bared it all on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper. From wild motel confrontations to sex tape confessions and the tangled web of Tristan Thompson’s betrayals, Khloé served up a raw, emotional rollercoaster that blurred the lines between reality TV and a gripping drama.

Lamar Odom: The Motel Incident and ‘Maybe’ Sex Tape

Khloé revisited her headline-making marriage to NBA star Lamar Odom, even addressing the infamous sex tape she hinted at years ago. “Maybe I do, I don’t even remember that,” she laughed. “If I said that, then maybe.” But things got intense as she recalled finding Lamar in a motel room with another woman. “I was like 26. I saw them through the window—either naked or in lingerie. I knocked, they let me in, and I just went ballistic.”

Ever the professional Kardashian, she showed up to a cowboy-themed birthday party the next day with bloody knuckles hidden under a bandana. “I was on theme. I acted like nothing ever happened.”

The Tristan Thompson Scandals: Love, Betrayal & Letting Go

Khloé didn’t hold back while revisiting her turbulent relationship with Tristan Thompson. She confirmed that sister Kim was the first to find out about his cheating both times. “We just happened to be filming all the f–king time,” she added, referencing the surreal moment the scandal broke on KUWTK filming day.

But for Khloé, the emotional fallout went beyond romance. “I remember my sisters telling me not to stay with him. I just remember their disappointment.” The first scandal hit just days before daughter True’s birth. Despite trying to reconcile, Khloé confessed she never felt safe again. The Jordyn Woods incident in 2019, she admitted, hurt even more: “I sort of knew it was going to happen again.”

Now a mom of two, Khloé looks back with clarity and no regrets. “I buried my head in the sand… I just wanted the bliss I’d always dreamed of.” But when Tristan fathered another child during their surrogacy journey, she knew it was truly the end.

Khloé’s episode is a masterclass in vulnerability, resilience, and finally closing chapters that were long overdue.