Fans Praise The Kindness of Rekhaji For Getting Pictures Clicked With Paparazzi, Compare Her With Jaya Bachchan

Wherever veteran Bollywood actress Rekha goes, she brings immense positive energy and steals the show. People are crazy not only about her beauty but also about her kindness to people. The way she treats her fans and common people wins the hearts of people. Recently, something similar happened again when Rekha won everyone’s heart when she got a picture with her fan, for which she is being praised.

Actually, Rekhaji recently attended an award function where she posed for the paparazzi present there to click her pictures on the red carpet, and some demanded to get a photo with her. Rekha did not disappoint her fans and called them one by one to get her photo clicked. Rekhaji put her hand on the shoulder of a paparazzi and also patted him on the head lovingly.

Seeing this sweet gesture of Rekha, fans fell in love with her and are not tired of praising her and her beauty. People praised the humble and heart-touching style of the 70-year-old actress and wrote, ‘There is no match for you ma’am, yesterday, today, and always.’ Comparing this eternal beauty with Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini, one person wrote, ‘Jaya and Hema Malini should learn something from her.’

Another user wrote, ‘What if Jaya ji was in their place?’ One commented, ‘Look how kind Rekha is, and on the other side there is the aunty with a hole in the plate. She is very rude to her fans. Poor Amitabh…he should have married Rekha ji.’ Let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan is often seen getting angry and shouting at the paparazzi. At the same time, a few days ago, a video of Hema Malini also came out, in which some fans expressed their desire to take a photo with her, and then she became upset.