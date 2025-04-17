‘People Comment On My Religion When I Post Something’, Soha Ali Khan Opened Up On Being Constantly Trolled

Sister of Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan got married to her co-actor Kunal Khemu, and is the mother of a daughter. Soha told in an interview that when she posts something on social media, people start commenting on her religion and trolling her. The actress also spoke openly about the struggle made by her ancestor women to make a place for themselves and for the coming generations.

According to one of the media houses, Soha Ali Khan attended an interview in which she spoke on interfaith marriage with her husband Kunal Khemu, and the trolling caused by it. Soha said, ‘I have become a little thick-skinned. Frankly speaking, it does not bother me now. But one thing that surprises me is that when I post something, people start commenting on my religion. Because I have married into a Hindu family, my mother has a Hindu surname, and she married a Muslim man.’

Soha further said, ‘Usually, if Kunal and I post something related to Diwali celebration or Navratri Pooja, people ask how many fasts you have kept? If we post on Holi, comments come that What kind of Muslim are you that you are celebrating a Hindu festival? But let me be very genuine, it doesn’t bother me, but it is something that I notice.’ Later, Soha talked about the struggles faced by her ancestor women and her grandmother.

Apart from this, Soha also told how her mother, Sharmila Tagore, had to face the pressure of society all her life. Soha said, ‘My grandmother wanted to do an MA in Bengal, but she was not allowed to do so, because men went out and they were allowed to study and get higher education. But she stood firm, fought, and had to spend 50 rupees to do an MA. Her father said that I would give you a Banarasi saree for 50 rupees, but she insisted on studying. She was the first woman in our family to do an MA, rather, she was one of the first women to do an MA in Bengal.’