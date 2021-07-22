KRK Calls Out Kangana For Her Comments On Raj Kundra’s Arrest; Read To Know What He Said

The most shocking news of this year came a few days back when Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s better half, Raj Kundra got arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of making pornographic content. The news shocked the B-town and took out different reactions from them on the matter. One who usually gives her opinions and thoughts on most of the topics happening in the industry is Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut has called the film industry a gutter and said that she would expose the underbelly of ‘Bullywood’ in her upcoming production Tiku weds Sheru. Every time Kangana comes with her views, there comes someone to counter her. And this time it is self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan. He has slammed the actress for the statements she made after Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Kangana Ranaut on Monday had written a note on Instagram story. She wrote, “This is why I call movie industry a gutter… all that glitter is not gold, I am going to expose the underbelly of ‘Bullywood’ in my upcoming production called Tiku weds Sheru…We need a strong value system and conscience in the creative industry and of course a whip.”

KRK didn’t miss this chance and gave a hard-hitting reply to her. KRK tweeted, “I don’t have any problem if #KanganaRanaut calls Bollywood a gutter. But I just want to ask her that what she is doing in that gutter? She should live in her beautiful city Manali instead of the gutter. Aakhir Kangana Ki Kaya majboori hai, Iss Gutter main Rahne Ki?”

Well, this statement is something to ponder upon. For the unversed, even KRK is speaking against Raj Kundra, but he is not supporting Kangana on this. And he is sounding quite sensible with his statement this time. Earlier, KRK has taken jibe on the actress many times. Once he predicted that the movie ‘Emergency’ will be Kangana’s 12th flop in a row.

Talking about the Raj Kundra case, so far 12 arrests have been made by the Malvani Police and later by the crime Branch-CID and property Cell. The arrests include Raj Kundra and his techie associate Ryan J. Tharpe. They’ll be remanded to police custody till July 23 by a Mumbai Magistrate court.

Keep reading this space for new developments in the case.