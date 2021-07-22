Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was produced in the court on Tuesday afternoon. Where he has been sent to police custody till July 23. Along with him, his partner Ryan Tharp has also been sent into custody. Ryan Tharp was arrested after Raj’s arrest. As the crime involves the chain of people police is arresting multiple people one after the other.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Last night, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch. Raj Kundra is accused of making porn films and releasing them on some apps in India and Internationally. Raj Kundra was arrested after a lengthy interrogation in the property cell of the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police. Let us inform you that in February 2021, a complaint was filed against Raj Kundra. It is worth noting that in February, Mumbai Police had arrested Umesh Kamat in connection with running a porn racket. Umesh Kamat had earlier worked for Kundra’s company as well.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai Crime Branch has said that Raj Kundra is the mastermind of this entire case and is the main accused. Raj Kundra and his brother living in Britain have formed a company named Kenrin. On which porn movies are released. The videos of the films were shot in India and were sent abroad through the “We Transfer” App.

Poonam Pandey

After all this drama, now people have started trolling and taunting Shilpa Shetty in her husband’s case. People are asking Shilpa whether she also knew about the deeds of Raj Kundra. Even people have started commenting on the luxurious car gifted by Raj to Shilpa. Raj Kundra is also accused of pornography by Poonam Pandey. According to her Raj used her videos for his profit.

https://www.womansera.com/indias-powerful-people-spied-through-israeli-spyware-deets-inside/