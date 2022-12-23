KRK Didn’t Like The New Song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ From Shah Rukh Khan’s Film

Amidst the ongoing controversy over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shahrukh Khan’s film Pathaan, the makers have released another song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ from the film. Fans are very fond of this song of his. However, as usual, Kamal R Khan i.e. KRK has once again taunted Shah Rukh Khan over this song and said that Shah Rukh is screwing with the Indian audience. Along with this, KRK has even called King Khan a Tik Tok star.

KRK tweeted, “Just saw the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and now I can say that no one will be able to save this film at the box office. Shahrukh is having a full pange with the Indian audience. He is trying to show that Pathaan is the best and all others are worthless in front of him. Shahrukh ji, this is India, not Pakistan.” After this, another tweet was posted by Kamal R Khan and in this tweet he shared a picture of Shahrukh from the song, on which Tik Tok Star was written. Along with this, KRK wrote- “You all tell me what is the difference between Tick Talk star, Kunal Khemu and SRK? Does it suit SRK?”

Regarding the new song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ of Pathaan, how much people are liking this song sung in Arijit’s voice, it can be gauged from the fact that in five hours of its release, it has got six million views. Got more than views. At the same time, users are seen praising fiercely in the comment box. For your information, let us tell you that the action thriller film Pathaan made under the Yash Raj banner is going to hit the theaters on January 25, 2023. Along with Hindi, this film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu.