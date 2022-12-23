BB16: Nimrit Kaur’s Mother Opens Up On Abdu Rozik’s Romantic Feelings For Her Daughter; Thanks Salman Khan!

Two months after Bigg Boss 16 aired, the show has now shifted gears. It is entertaining everyone. The creators of the show are leaving no stone unturned. It keeps us hooked with its interesting twists.

In a recent episode of the reality show, we saw outsiders enter the Bigg Boss room to get feedback from the contestants. The show was in the news for different reasons. One of them was Abdu Rozik’s feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

In the previous episode, we saw the international star repeatedly expressing his feelings for the co-contestant. But not only the actress, but also the presenter Salman Khan, Sajid Khan, and others tried to make him understand.

After Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mother reacted to Abdu Rozik’s romantic feelings for the actress. The star’s mother praised her daughter. She said that while Nimrit respects his feelings, she drew the line between them. A few days ago, Dabangg Khan was seen asking Abdu to have no feelings other than a friend.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s mother said that it is a human feeling. He is so adorable. He is such a sweetheart. His heart is full of love. He has positive vibes. It is wrong to judge their relationship. It is not acceptable to give it a bad name. That aspect disturbed her mother. She added, “You can love someone and that love can be in any form of love. She understands diversity and knows how to give respect to every adult. It was someone they discussed as two adults.”