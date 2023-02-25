Krushna Abhishek Drags Wife Kashmera Away From Paparazzi For Posing Fiercely, She Did This: Watch

Kashmera Shah recently appeared in good mood at a party in Mumbai. The paparazzi captured her stunning pose on camera as Krushna’s husband Abhishek nervously tried to take her back to the party hall.

Kashmera Shah Fiercely Poses In Front Of Paparazzi

Dressed in a white and black top and skirt, Kashmera struck a few paparazzi poses before Krushna entered the party hall. He grabbed her arm and tried to pull her back. But Kashmera didn’t wanted to go so she pulled krushna intead, Take his face in her hands, and kissed him again and again. Krushna couldn’t hide his smile. They were soon joined by Bigg Boss 16 finalist Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, who was also kissed by Kashmera.

Kashmira made her film debut in 1996 in Yes Boss. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. She later starred in several films such as Koi Kisi Se Kam Nahin, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye, Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya and many more. He also appeared in Bigg Boss, Steal Ur Girlfriend, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao. She married Krushna in 2013 and they have two children, sons Rayaan and Krishaang.

Krusha Abhishek’s Fight with Uncle Govinda

Krushna Abhishek rose to fame with comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show. He also starred in several films. Krushna is the niece of actor Govinda.however, Their relationship are not good though.But Krusha always Wanted to Reunite with uncle Govinda.

The battle between Krushna and Govinda began in 2016 when the actor returned in cinema with Jagga Jasoos. Govinda was promoting his film and he appeared at Kapil sharma show instead of krushna Abhishek’s comedy show.