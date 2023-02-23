Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has yet again sparked dating rumours as he got spotted with a 21-year-old model. She is Josie Redmond. On Wednesday morning, Leonardo was seen leaving a party with Josie Redmond.

The pics of Leonardo and Josie have gone viral on social media. From the pics, it seemed that the Titanic actor was not in a good mood to get clicked as he maintained a low profile. The actor went incognito as he wore a black cap and covered his face with a mask.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Josie Redmond Spotted

The 48-year-old actor was in a black sweatshirt and a pair of denim pants while Josie was in all-black attire. She wore a sheer top, and a long coat and paired it with leather leggings and completed her look with a pair of black boots. The 21-year-old model carried a stylish black bag and wore a golden neckpiece.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationships

The Don’t Look Up actor’s love life has always been in the limelight. He has a bad reputation for dating models/actresses under the age of 25. Leo was in a relationship with Camila Morrone for about four years and broke up with her last year. Then he was in the news for his link-up rumours with Gigi Hadid. They were reportedly dating each other casually. But now, the latest reports state that it has come to an end. As per a report in a leading portal, “Gigi and Leo are no longer dating. Things just organically tapered off between them”.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. It is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name. The movie will also star Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, Robert De Niro, and Jesse Plemons among others.

The actor is an environmentalist. He often speaks on endangered species and on the current environment and weather. Recently, he grabbed the headlines after he shared a post on Instagram where he was all praise for the Assam government’s efforts in stopping rhino poaching in the northeastern Indian state. For the unversed, his LDF (Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation) projects work to protect endangered species.