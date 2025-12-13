Lionel Messi’s Early Exit Leads To Riot And Vandalism At Salt Lake Stadium: Deets Inside!

Fans in Kolkata voiced outrage over expensive tickets and restricted access to Lionel Messi during his brief appearance at Salt Lake Stadium. At Yubha Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, a section of spectators lost control, hurling bottles and chairs while vandalising stadium property after failing to catch a clear glimpse of the Argentine icon. The chaos erupted during the first leg of Messi’s GOAT India Tour on Saturday morning. As tensions escalated and the situation deteriorated, authorities intervened, deploying the Rapid Action Force to restore order and prevent further damage. Officials later promised stricter crowd management and clearer communication measures.

Messi, who arrived in Kolkata at 2:26 am, began the day by virtually unveiling his 70-foot statue in the city. He entered Salt Lake Stadium around 11:30 am and was instantly surrounded by political leaders, former footballers, coaches, and organising committee members. This constant attention left the jam-packed stands with hardly any chance to catch even a brief glimpse of their beloved global football icon amid overwhelming public excitement and celebrations.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event. Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, “Absolutely terrible… pic.twitter.com/TOf2KYeFt9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Messi, smiling throughout his short time inside the stadium, waved warmly at the roaring crowd before taking part in a brief meet-and-greet with former Indian footballers. These players had featured in an exhibition match between Mohun Bagan ‘Messi’ All Stars and Diamond Harbour ‘Messi’ All Stars, organised to celebrate the global icon’s visit during his much-awaited appearance in Kolkata stadium.

Messi’s GOAT India Tour: Live Updates and Highlights

Despite multiple efforts by authorities to clear the pathway during Lionel Messi’s lap of honour, the crowd remained densely packed. Officials struggled to disperse spectators, making it impossible to provide an unobstructed view for every stand, as fans continued to surge forward, ignoring instructions and security protocols throughout the session.

Messi’s brief 5-minute appearance sparked chaos at Salt Lake Stadium, West Bengal as angry fans turned violent, throwing bottles, belts, chairs and vandalising hoardings.#Messi #GOAT #MessiInIndia

pic.twitter.com/PwRzP7BDeD — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) December 13, 2025

Amid the unfolding chaos, two scheduled highlights, the felicitation of Bengal’s Santosh Trophy-winning team and the much-awaited “Master Class with Messi” for children, remained incomplete. As Lionel Messi exited the stadium under tight security, the restless crowd lost patience, hurling bottles and posters in frustration. Thunderous boos echoed across the massive arena. The anger was intensified by the high ticket prices spectators had paid, hoping to witness Messi display his trademark dribbling skills, interact with the ball, or at least offer a clear glimpse, a wave, or a few words, leaving fans deeply disappointed and aggrieved by the abrupt departure.

From Frenzy to Fury: Fans Vandalise Venue After Messi Leaves

Moments after Lionel Messi departed, chaos erupted at Salt Lake Stadium as spectators stormed the field and converged at the centre. Temporary installations and tents inside the venue were vandalised. Angry fans, who had spent between ₹4,500 and ₹10,000 on tickets to see the Argentine icon, threw bottles and damaged fibreglass seating, prompting police intervention as authorities struggled to restore order. Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates, including Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose wrote to the state government seeking a detailed report on the arrangements for Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s programme in Kolkata on Saturday, a Lok Bhavan official told PTI. The move came after several football fans complained that exorbitant ticket prices denied them even a glimpse of their favourite player. The governor also sought clarity on the state government’s role in Messi’s visit and questioned why someone was allowed to profit at the cost of the public’s emotions.