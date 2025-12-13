Pawan Singh Brings Bhojpuri Swag to ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’, Kitchen Turns Into a Festive Celebration

A completely different kind of energy takes over the kitchen of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment as Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh makes a grand and much-awaited entry. Known for his powerful screen presence and chart-topping songs, Pawan Singh is all set to spice things up this Saturday by preparing traditional Bihari delicacies like Gur Thekua and Baingan Chokha. And honestly, who could be a better guest to add Bhojpuri flavor and festive vibes to the show?

The moment Pawan Singh steps into the kitchen, the atmosphere transforms instantly. His popular songs start playing, the chefs break into spontaneous dance moves, and his witty one-liners steal the spotlight. From laughter to music, the episode promises non-stop entertainment with Pawan Singh effortlessly taking charge of the mood. True to his charismatic personality, Pawan Singh doesn’t just cook, he entertains.

He flirts playfully with Tejasswi, leaving everyone in splits, and within minutes, the cheerful chefs find themselves auditioning for a Bhojpuri blockbuster film. Delivering dramatic dialogues with full cinematic flair, the contestants showcase their humorous and carefree side, making the kitchen feel more like a film set than a cooking show. Sharing his experience, Krushna Abhishek said, “All of us Laughter Chefs were certain that we needed a Bhojpuri expert to make Bhojpuri dishes, and then Pawan ji arrived. It was perfect!”

Krushna further said, “His style is as amazing as his songs. He sang, danced with all of us, and filled the entire room with his Bhojpuri charm. Then he made us audition for a Bhojpuri film, pulled our legs, and guided us like an expert about his state’s cuisine. I had a lot of fun speaking in Bhojpuri, and he was also very funny—laughing at jokes and cracking his own. It was a fantastic Bihari experience.”

With laughter, music, food, and Bhojpuri swag packed into one episode, Pawan Singh’s appearance promises to be a memorable highlight of the season. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 3 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM, only on Colors TV. Don’t miss this entertaining episode where cooking meets comedy, and Bhojpuri charm takes center stage.