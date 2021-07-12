Looking For VPN? iTop VPN Is The Best Choice For You!

One-click private worldwide Internet access, with lightning-fast encryption speed among similar products, and may connect 5 devices at an equivalent time. If you’re trying to find such a service, iTop VPN is your best choice.

iTop VPN is a complete PC VPN, exactly what you need. Suitable for users who have high-quality encryption protocols, ultra-fast data transfer rates and convenient geographic restrictions to unlock. Trust between competitors.

These are some of its very useful applications:

Unblock content freely

iTop VPN for Windows does a good job of solving the geo-blocking problem. This allows you to easily access services that are closed in your country. More practically, in this software, you can directly connect to different platforms, video streaming providers (Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer), well-known game brands (PUBG, Roblox), chat tools (WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype) platform).). Or social networks (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). You can reach where you want to go with one click.

Best-in-class encryption

iTop VPN protects your data transmitted on the Internet and prevents it from being intercepted by ISPs, governments, and third-party providers. For your reference, the encrypted tunnel created for you uses the protocol currently accepted by the VPN giant to connect to public Wi-Fi or online banking more securely than ever. Believe that iTop VPN, from now on, let its strong encryption take care of its ultra-high security!

Blazing Fast Speed ​​

iTop VPN creates a secure tunnel for you without affecting the transmission speed. It will not limit your network speed, and better yet, when connected to iTop VPN, it will increase your PC speed to exceed its original speed. Statistics show that Ultra High Speed ​​is designed for streaming video in SD, HD and Ultra HD quality on each video provider platform.

Unlimited Bandwidth

iTop VPN for Windows promises never to slow down your internet connection. iTop VPN even manages to mitigate the impact of IPS throttling, which is a deliberately low speed imposed by the ISP. Therefore, this VPN enables users to increase the network speed for their users. With this free VPN for Windows, wall or invisible restrictions no longer limit your bandwidth.

Global Connection

One-click to connect your device to the server network, iTop VPN now provides users with more than 1,800 reliable servers from all over the world. If you have difficulty choosing the best server, iTop VPN will automatically select the best quality server for you.

Browser privacy

allows users to automatically clean up traces in the browser. So far, this feature has been supported by all major browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE and Water fox.

Some other important factors

Kill Switch

It can prevent sudden VPN disconnection. In this emergency situation, iTop VPN will immediately close the tunnel, so your data will remain encrypted until the connection is restored.

Security Hardening

This function is only applicable to iTop VPN users. After enabling this feature, your PC will be less likely to lose data. And all insidious or malicious errors will be automatically detected and repaired.

Ad blocking

This feature can help you block malicious advertisements, especially when you use a browser to visit a website. By not allowing pop-up windows or leaving traces for advertisers, iTop VPN for Windows brings you back the cleanest Internet environment with one click.

Network Solution

This free Windows VPN implements 3 different protocols to meet the needs of users. These proprietary protocols are TCP, UDP, and HTTP. Choose according to your specific requirements.

Our professional technical team is on standby 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, each and every problem can be solved.

No logging policy

iTop VPN for Windows strictly abides by the no logging policy, which means that under any circumstances, this VPN will not track or record any information in your personal data, whether it is input/output IP, Temporary server or website you use to access.

DNS protection

The bulletproof protection of iTop VPN prevents Internet traffic and DNF requests from leaking, thereby reducing the risk of cybercriminals intercepting or sending spam.

Therefore, if you are looking for a VPN, this is the right choice. Most importantly, iTop VPN is the best free VPN for Windows on the market. It provides free servers and does not sell your data to third parties.