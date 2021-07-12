During the block elections in Uttar Pradesh, reports of violence and clashes came to light from all the districts. The case of a journalist beating in Unnao has heated up. The video of journalist Krishna Tiwari being beaten up for coverage of elections in Unnao’s Miyapur block went viral. It is seen in this that CDO Divyanshu Patel is beating the journalist by running and running in the middle of the road. After the video went viral, on the one hand, there is a demand for suspending Divyanshu and FIR against him on social media. On the other hand, local journalists of Unnao have also sat on a dharna against the district administration.

Divyanshu Patel is originally from the Akbarpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Although most of the time is spent in Balrampur. From early studies till graduation, he has done from here. His father is an associate professor of Sanskrit in MLK Mahavidyalaya, Balrampur. After graduating from Balrampur, Divyanshu came to Delhi. After doing B.Ed and M.Ed from Delhi University here, took admission in MA in JNU. He also did his Ph.D. from here.

In the year 2012, Divyanshu was selected as Assistant Commandant in CRPF. However, his goal was to go to the civil service and kept preparing. In the year 2017, he was successful in UPSC and secured the 204th rank. Divyanshu got UP cadre.

Let us tell you that Divyanshu married Swati Sehgal in the year 2019. Both took seven rounds considering Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the Constitution as witnesses. The wedding card also had pictures of Savitribai Phule, Ambedkar, etc. It was discussed a lot on social media at that time. Divyanshu was also praised. Leaders like Anupriya Patel also reached the wedding. Please tell that Divyanshu’s wife Swati Sehgal has been teaching at Delhi University

An old video of Divyanshu Patel is also going viral. This video is from when he used to be a student at JNU. In this video, Divyanshu is seen talking to NDTV senior journalist Ravish Kumar. He narrates how his father was allegedly tortured. Divyanshu is saying that his father advised him that those who speak Brahmanism and Manuvaad Murdabad will be implicated in treason by Brahminical people. Vote to join the movement too, but when the country is no more than what kind of treason?

Some more videos of CDO Divyanshu Patel are also being shared on social media. This video is after his success in UPSC. In which he is telling how his guru has taught him to stay connected with the society and follow democratic traditions even after becoming an IAS.

This is not the first time that Divyanshu Patel has been in controversy. Earlier, he was posted as SDM in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Here he was accused of forcibly removing a tomb. During this, the audio of his conversation with a farmer leader had also gone viral, in which the farmer leader was allegedly heard shaking.

Divyanshu Patel has deactivated his Twitter account after the matter caught fire on social media. People are also sharing screenshots of many of his old tweets. It has allegedly made objectionable remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

More than 15,000 people have commented on the matter on Twitter with the hashtag ‘Arrest CDO Divyanshu Patel’. People are suspending Divyanshu Patel and demanding FIR against him. Congress spokesperson Dr. Archana Sharma wrote, ‘Atrocities, power and police repression. If you remain silent even now, peace will be robbed, When Will Gunda raj ends #UP_in_gundaraj’.

Yuva Halla Bol President Anupam shared the video of the beating and wrote, ‘It is Divyanshu Patel, CDO of Unnao district and 2017 batch IAS who is brutally beating journalist, Krishna Tiwari. In Chhattisgarh, when DM slapped a boy, everyone raised his voice and CM Bhupendra Baghel also took action. Now, what action will Yogi Adityanath take on this lustful IAS officer here?

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi tweeted, ‘This is CDO Divyanshu Patel while beating a journalist in Unnao, this monsieur is the same who got the reward of breaking the mosque in Barabanki by making him CDO from SDM. Now Yogi Ji can also make him DM of any district as a reward for beating the journalist….

