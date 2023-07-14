Love in the Comments: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram Stuns with a Sweet Gesture from Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya!

Janhvi Kapoor, the talented Bollywood actress, and daughter of late superstar Sridevi, has been causing a stir on social media with her recent Instagram posts. Her latest pictures have garnered immense attention, not just from her fans and colleagues but also from her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Let’s delve into the details and explore the speculations surrounding their relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Captivating Instagram Posts

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram profile, captivating her followers with her charm and elegance. Sporting a black cut-out dress, she exuded confidence and grace, leaving fans in awe of her beauty.

Shikhar Pahariya’s Heartfelt Reactions

Among the many admirers of Janhvi’s pictures, one notable figure stood out – Shikhar Pahariya, who is believed to be her rumored boyfriend. Shikhar didn’t hold back in expressing his affection and dropped heart emojis on Janhvi’s frames, signaling their alleged closeness.

Ongoing Speculations

This isn’t the first time that Shikhar Pahariya has publicly shown his admiration for Janhvi Kapoor. In the past, he has commented on her Instagram posts, sparking rumors about their relationship. However, the duo has remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, leaving fans and media to speculate about the nature of their bond.

Support from Colleagues

Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram posts have garnered attention not only from Shikhar Pahariya but also from her colleagues in the film industry. Prominent fashion designer Manish Malhotra and designer duo Gauri and Nainika showered her pictures with love, adding to the positive reception.

Family Reactions

Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, along with cousins Shanaya Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, couldn’t help but admire her stunning appearance, expressing their awe through emojis and heartfelt comments. Even Anshula Kapoor, her stepsister, showcased her love by leaving red heart emojis on the post.

The Tirupati Balaji Temple Visit

Back in April, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya made headlines when they were spotted together at the revered Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, offering prayers. This public appearance further fueled speculation about their relationship, as they seemed to enjoy each other’s company while partaking in a sacred ritual.

Janhvi Kapoor’s recent Instagram pictures have not only captivated her fans but have also garnered attention from her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. While their relationship remains unofficial, their public interactions and shared experiences continue to generate interest. As Janhvi’s popularity soars, fans eagerly await further glimpses into her personal life, hoping for confirmation of their speculated romance.