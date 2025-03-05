“Maa Parvati! What Are You Wearing?” Fans Raised Questions on Sonarika Bhadoria For Wearing Revealing Outfit

‘Devon ke Dev Mahadev’ was one such TV serial that made everyone crazy and forced them to watch the serial daily. From Mohit Raina who played the role of Lord Mahadev to Sonarika Bhadoria who starred as Mata Parvati, everyone did a wonderful job. However, after such a huge show, the famous actress left the entertainment world. Now recently the actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary in February itself.

Sonarika Bhadoria

The 32-year-old actress leaves no stone unturned to wreak havoc on social media and once again, she successfully spread the magic of her charming style on the internet, seeing which everyone is surprised. After doing Devon ke Dev Mahadev, she last did ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’. She has also cast her acting magic in films and music videos. Currently, she has shared many pictures from near the swimming pool in Goa, in which she is giving different poses.

Sonarika Bhadoria

Let us tell you, in the pictures shared by the actress on her social media handle, she looks very beautiful in a yellow outfit. Now people have reacted after seeing Sonarika Bhadoria’s photo and praised her for her beauty. A user asked, ‘Can we expect your comeback?’ One said, ‘You look like an angel.’ One said, ‘Oh Maa Parvati, what kind of dress are you wearing?’

Sonarika Bhadoria

One said, ‘Maa Parvati, why do I have to see all this.’ Even one user was so amazed to see her that he requested Ekta Kapoor to take her in the upcoming season of Naagin show and wrote, ‘Ekta aunty, take her for Naagin. She is perfect, please.’ One said, ‘I can’t take my eyes off her.’ Let us tell you that Sonarika Bhadoria married her longtime boyfriend Vikas Parashar on 18 February 2024 after being in a relationship for 9 years.