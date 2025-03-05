“My Daughter Don’t Wear Makeup Or Did Eyebrows Till Date, I Am Strict Mom”, Farah Khan Revealed About Her Kids

Who needs the introduction of famous Bollywood choreographer Farah Khan? She is widely known for choreographing in several films and has also made superhit films like ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’. These days she is seen in a cooking show, ‘Celebrity Masterchefs’. She also posts vlogs on her YouTube channel, in which she also talks openly about her personal life. Farah had a love marriage with filmmaker Shirish Kunder and gave birth to three children with the help of IVF in 2008.

Let us tell you that Farah Khan, who is a mother of three 17-year-old children, spoke to small screen actress Rubina Dilaik in her new vlog in which she revealed that her children will go to college in 2026. She told that despite being teenagers, they prefer to spend time with their parents instead of having fun with their friends or going to parties.

Farah Khan said, ‘Luckily my children are going to be 13 years old from 17. They have not grown up much and are still interested in studies. Recently it was their birthday and they wanted to have a family dinner with us. They did not want to go to the club and party.’ She further revealed that her children are on the verge of becoming adults, but they have never been to any club and neither have her daughters worn makeup till now.

Farah also reveals that she is a strict mother and likes to keep an eye on her daughters and said, ‘My daughters have never been to any club. They have never worn makeup or threaded their eyebrows till now. I am a strict mother because they cannot go anywhere without my supervision. Every evening we gossip, which gives me an idea of ​​what is happening in their lives. I am also a cool and fun mom.’