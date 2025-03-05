‘Petty Issue’: Ayesha Takia Speaks Out After Husband Farhan Azmi Booked By Goa Police

Actor Ayesha Takia has broken her silence after her husband, restaurateur Farhan Azmi, was booked by the Goa police following a dispute in North Goa’s Candolim area on Monday evening. The police registered a case against Farhan and two Goa residents on Tuesday for allegedly creating a ruckus over rash driving.

The Incident in Candolim

According to police reports, Farhan Azmi was driving a luxury SUV when he was stopped by some locals in Candolim. A heated argument ensued over what was described as a “petty issue.” During the altercation, Farhan reportedly warned the locals to back off, stating that he had a licensed firearm for protection. The police were called to intervene, and a case was subsequently registered against him and the two other individuals involved.

Ayesha Takia Alleges Bullying and Threats

Following the incident, Ayesha Takia took to Instagram, claiming that her husband and their son were “brutally bullied” and left traumatised in Goa.

“It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning… My husband and son were brutally bullied and feared for their lives as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours,” she wrote. She further alleged that the police officers who arrived at the scene were also roughed up by the locals.

Claims of Discrimination Against Maharashtrians

Ayesha also accused the crowd of targeting her family for being from Maharashtra. She wrote, “The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa… They repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan, even though he was the one who dialed 100 for help.”

She asserted that they had “video proof and evidence, including CCTV footage” and that they would share it with the authorities in due course. Expressing faith in the legal system, she stated, “We believe in the justice of the system and our Indian courts.”

Police Action and Investigation

As per PTI, the Goa police have registered a case against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, and others under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A police statement confirmed, “Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace, and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station.”

About Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and later starred in films like Socha Na Tha, Wanted, and Paathshaala. She stepped away from the film industry in 2011. Ayesha married Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009. The couple has a son, Mikail Azmi.