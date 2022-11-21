‘Maa Se Zyaada Beti Ne Kapde Pehne Hain,’ Sanjeeda Sheikh Trolled For Posing In Bikini With Her Daughter!

TV beauty Sanjeeda Sheikh might be away from acting for some time now, but she surely knows how to keep her fans engaged. She is quite active on social media where she regularly shares sensuous glimpses of herself. While some go gaga over her pictures, some others criticize her for being too bold. Recently, Sheikh faced the wrath of trolls after she shared a snap in which she is playing with her daughter, Ayra in the sand.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjeeda put out an image from her Goa vacation. In the photo, she is seen flaunting her perfectly shaped body in a floral bikini as she sits for a playtime with her little bundle of joy in sand, who is dressed in a black co-ord set. As soon as this adorable click reached internet, a certain section of viewers started bashing the actress for wearing such revealing clothes in front of her daughter.

“Shrm ni ayi tuje sanjeeda bacchi ke smne nangi hote hue”(Don’t you feel ashamed sitting naked in front of your daughter), wrote one user. Another said, “Sanjeeda se bade kapde to beti ne pahne hai”(Her daughter is wearing more clothes than her). A third user commented, “Ameer ke saat rehkar ye sab nahi kar sakthi thi isliye usko chod diya nange gumna iska shock hai….not allowed in islam,”(Just because she couldn’t wear these clothes with Aamir Ali, that’s the reason she divorced him). “Bache pe taras araha mujhe toh,” stated a netizen.

For the unversed, Sanjeeda Sheikh got separated from her husband Aamir Ali in 2020 after eight years of marital bliss. The couple embraced parenthood through surrogacy in 2019. After parting ways and finalizing divorce, Sanjeeda got Ayra’s custody.

Professionally, Sanjeeda has starred in hit shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kayamath, Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi and Ek Hasina Thi. She was last seen in Love Ka Hai Intezar.