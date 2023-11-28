In a heartening moment, Mahesh Babu praised Ranbir Kapoor as the “best actor in India” at a recent Hyderabad event. The stars, representing different film industries, showcased captivating camaraderie, creating ripples on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor, joined by Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna, promoted “Animal” in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu, the chief guest, contributed to the star-studded evening.

Mahesh Babu’s Unwavering Admiration for Ranbir Kapoor

Known for his humility and genuine appreciation for fellow actors, Mahesh Babu, took the opportunity to express his unwavering admiration for Ranbir Kapoor’s talent. “I’ve told Ranbir this before, but I don’t think he took me seriously,” Mahesh Babu declared. “So, today, on this stage, I’m saying it loud and clear: I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan. And in my opinion, he is the best actor in India.”

Netizens were quick to react to Mahesh Babu’s bold statement, with the video of his declaration going viral on social media. Fans of both actors expressed their delight at the mutual admiration between the two stars, hailing it as a testament to the unifying power of cinema.

“I have told him before when I met him but I dont think he took that seriously .

Ranbir Kapoor’s Gratitude and Respect for Mahesh Babu

Ranbir Kapoor, equally gracious and respectful, reciprocated Mahesh Babu’s admiration with heartfelt words of gratitude. “The first superstar I ever met was Mahesh Babu,” Ranbir Kapoor confessed. “The first superstar I have ever met was Mahesh Babu. I have seen Okkadu, and I messaged him. He replied me back. I can’t thank you enough, sir. You came to this event and supported our film.”

The exchange between Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu served as a heartwarming reminder of the harmony that exists within the Indian film industry, despite the regional boundaries that divide it. Their mutual admiration and respect for each other’s talent further solidified their positions as two of the most beloved actors in the country.

Twitterverse Reacts to the Superstar Showdown

Netizens were quick to react to the mutual admiration between Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Babu, with both actors’ fans expressing their delight on social media. The hashtag #MaheshBabu #AnimalPreReleaseEvent trended on Twitter, with fans expressing their support for Mahesh Babu’s bold statement.