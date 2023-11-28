Vicky Kaushal Responds On ‘Sam Bahadur’ Clashing With Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘One Will Hit Boundaries And The Other…’

Bollywood Superstar Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal are both releasing on the same day, December 1. This could affect their box office collection. But when Vicky Kaushal was asked about this at the Express Adda event, the actor gave a rather poised answer and said that this wasn’t a clash, but they were both playing for the same team, which is Hindi cinema.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur Ranbir’s Animal are both releasing on, December 1

The Meghna Gulzar directed Sam Bahadur announced its release date way before than Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film, Animal and when Vicky was asked about this, the actor tried to gave the answer using a cricket analogy. “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other, they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.”

Bollywood superstar Vicky Kaushal further acknowledged that one film might score big and the other might score at a slow pace, but in the end, they were both significant. “While one player might hit fours and sixes, the other player will be at the crease and take ones and twos and maintain the strike,” he said. When asked which films will be hitting the boundary vs the single, Vicky gave a diplomatic answer, saying, “The audience will decide.”

Vicky Kaushal in the movie Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur is releasing in Hindi, whereas Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada across the country. At the trailer launch of his film, when Vicky was asked about the clash he said, “If the audience resonates with the films, both the films will work. I’m as excited for Animal as anyone else. It should be a great day for the audience, we work for that, not for each other.”