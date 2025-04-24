Mahesh Bhatt’s Son Rahul Bhatt Breaks Silence Father-Daughter Kiss Controversy: ‘We Know The Truth’

Decades after Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Pooja Bhatt’s controversial magazine cover—where the duo were photographed kissing—sparked public outrage, Mahesh’s son Rahul Bhatt has finally shared his perspective. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Rahul recalled he was just 14 when the picture went viral, but said the controversy had little effect on the family.

“Kuch faraq nahi padhta hai… humne bachpan se dekha hai yaar (It makes no difference to us… we’ve seen it all since childhood),” Rahul said. He added that growing up in a film family makes one “immune” to scandals. “Film parivar ke bache ya toh bohot messed up hota hai ya bohot mazboot (Kids from film families are either really messed up or really strong). People think we care, but we don’t.”

This isn’t the first time the Bhatt family addressed the uproar. Pooja Bhatt, too, had once described the moment as “absolutely innocent” in an interview, stating, “If people can view a father-daughter relationship through a twisted lens, they can do anything. And then they talk about family values—what an incredible joke that is.”

Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt have collaborated on multiple films including Daddy, Sadak, and Zakhm, with Pooja being one of the most prominent faces of his 1990s directorials.