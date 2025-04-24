Palak Tiwari Says Confidence Over Trends Is Her Fashion Mantra

Palak Tiwari may be a fresh face in the film industry, but she’s already become a standout when it comes to fashion. Long before her debut, the actor, daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, was turning heads for her wardrobe choices. “What I’ve learned from my mom is that fashion is all about comfort and confidence. If I feel good in it, I wear it,” says Palak, who believes baggy jeans and a simple tee define her personal style in a world where everyone’s constantly styled.

As she gears up for her next release The Bhootnii, Palak reflects on how her generation approaches style with self-assurance. “We’ve become immune to judgment. It’s like—people will criticise no matter what, so you might as well do what you like,” she says. According to her, that fearlessness is what truly sets today’s young stars apart.

But did the constant camera attention ever weigh on her? “It did in the beginning,” she admits. “Those first few months of getting papped, I used to stress about looking perfect. But now, I want people to know I’m human too. I have bad hair days and skin breakouts, and that’s okay. We need to normalise that.”

Despite being considered a style icon by many, Palak doesn’t see herself as someone responsible for setting trends. “Trends happen when you’re at your most comfortable. The moment you try to create one, it becomes forced. The best trend you can follow is to not follow any,” she says.

While she’s known for her edgy western looks, Palak’s love for Indian wear is just as strong. “Traditional Indian fashion has evolved beautifully. I can wear a kurti and jeans and still feel just as youthful and modern as I do in a tank top. That’s something unique to Indian fashion—it moves with the times,” she signs off.