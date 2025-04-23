Javed Akhtar Condemns Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, Talks About Punishing The Terrorists For Killing Innocent People

Seeing the Pahalgam terrorist attack, every Indian is heartbroken. From common people to Bollywood, every section of society is condemning this attack. Let us tell you that on April 22nd, terrorists fired bullets at innocent and unarmed people who had come to visit Baisaran Valley. At least 28 people lost their lives in a moment. Many Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhaskar, Ashok Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Anushka Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kanika Mann, and Hina Khan have expressed their anger over this incident.

Now, Javed Akhtar, who is very active on social media, has expressed his anger against this incident. Criticizing the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Twitter, he has talked about punishing the terrorists for their act. Sharing the post on social media, Javed Akhtar wrote, ‘Whatever happens, whatever the price has to be paid, whatever the result, the terrorists of Pahalgam cannot be allowed to escape. These mass murderers will have to pay with their lives for their inhuman acts.’

Let us tell you that on Tuesday afternoon, terrorists danced to death in Baisaran, a tourist place famous as ‘Mini Switzerland’ near Pahalgam city of Kashmir. These terrorists killed 28 people by asking their names and their religion. This is the biggest and most painful attack in the valley after the terrorist attack in Pulwama in the year 2019, and spread terror among people.

Let us tell you that Baisaran, about 6 km from the city of Pahalgam, famous for its beauty, is surrounded by dense forests of pine trees, which is engulfed in lush green grasslands in the lap of high mountains. This place is one of the most favorite places to visit for tourists from all over the world, which has spread terror in everyone’s mind today.