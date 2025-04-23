‘She Is Nothing In Front of My Sister Pooja Bhatt’, Rahul Bhatt Opened Up On His Equation With Alia Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt and her father, Mahesh Bhatt, are often the target of common people for their controversial relationship. Now, Pooja Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt has talked about his half-sister Alia and claimed that she is nothing in front of her sister Pooja Bhatt. Ever since he made this statement, it has been going viral on social media. While Alia is counted among the most capable actresses of Bollywood, Rahul believes that she is not as capable as his sister, Pooja Bhatt.

In a recent media conversation, Rahul Bhatt was asked about his equation with Alia. On this, Rahul praised Alia that she takes great care of her sister Shaheen. He also said that Alia is very talented, but not as much as Pooja Bhatt. Let us tell you that both Rahul and Pooja Bhatt are children of Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife. While Alia and Shaheen are daughters of his second wife, Soni Razdan.

Rahul Bhatt further said, ‘Alia Bhatt has talent. She has the universe with her. She understands PR. She has everything, and when you have everything, the whole universe conspires to make it happen. In my opinion, she is not even half of my real sister Pooja. Neither in talent, nor in looks, nor in terms of being sexy. In front of my sister, she is ‘paani kam chai’.’

Rahul said, ‘Among the siblings, the most talented and the most moral is Pooja, and she carried forward my father’s legacy. I saw her stardom. She was the biggest sex symbol of the country at that time. I and Alia have a good relationship. I don’t take anything lightly. She is a mother now. She is very successful, and no one can pick up the phone and say I am coming to meet you. I never told this to anyone. I like to maintain a certain protocol. I am happy for her’.