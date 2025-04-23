Netizens Demand Ban On Fawad Khan’s ‘Abir Gulaal’ And Pakistani Stars Working In India 

The whole country is shocked after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and is boiling with anger. Every countryman is demanding strict action against those terrorists who committed this crime. People’s anger and resentment are being seen in every corner of the country. Its effect has also started affecting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ because people have started demanding a boycott of this film.

Let us tell you that people angry with the Pahalgam terrorist attack are demanding a ban on Fawad Khan and his film ‘Abir Gulaal’. In this upcoming film, Vaani Kapoor is opposite him. Terrorists attacked the Baisaran Valley of Pahalgam on Tuesday, 22 April, in which 28 tourists were killed and more than 20 were injured. From political figures to film stars, everyone is furious and venting their anger on social media.

Asking to ban the film, one user has written, ‘Will we still allow films like ‘Abir Gulaal’ to be made with Pakistani actors?’ Another user tweeted, “Abir Gulaal should not be released in India.” Let us tell you that some people also compared the Pahalgam terror attack and Fawad Khan with the Uri attack in 2016. Actually, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was released a month after the Uri attack, and Fawad Khan was also in that film.

It was only after the Uri attack that a ban was imposed on Pakistani artists working in India. However, it was lifted in the year 2022. But now the terrorist attack in Pahalgam has again opened the wounds and fueled the anger. Let us tell you that ‘Abir Gulaal’ will be released in theatres on May 9. There was already a controversy over the film. MNS had opposed Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood and threatened that the film would not be allowed to release in Maharashtra.