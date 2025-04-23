Allu Arjun And Mohanlal Showed Their Support To Pahalgam Victim Families, Said, ‘They Are Not Alone’

The most horrific and horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir has shattered every heart across the world. 4 terrorists fired indiscriminately in the Baisaran Valley and brutally killed 28 people. This is the deadliest attack in the valley so far after the Pulwama attack in 2019. After this attack, while Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi returned from Saudi Arabia, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Pahalgam.

Pahalgam Attack

Anger has erupted among people, and people from across the country have condemned the act on social media. From the world of South cinema, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, to Mohan Babu, everyone’s heart is shattered after knowing this incident. Let us tell you that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s post on X reads, ‘My condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. It is devastating to see such cruelty. No reason can justify taking the lives of innocent people.’

Mohanlal

The ‘Empuraan’ actor further wrote that the grief of the bereaved families is beyond words. But they are not alone in this difficult time. Mohanlal writes, ‘The whole country stands with you in mourning. Let us hold each other a little more tightly and never give up hope. Peace will prevail even in the face of darkness.’ After from him, ‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun also expressed his grief over the incident.

Allu Arjun

Allu wrote, ‘Heartbroken by the Pahalgam attack. It is a beautiful place, and the people there are very kind. Condolences to the families, loved ones of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace. Truly heartbroken.’ Telugu superstar Nani looked shocked and upset by the incident and recalled how his film crew had shot there earlier this year and wrote, ‘We were there three months ago. There was a team of more than 200 people for about 20 days. Pahalgam was like a dream. The place, the people, and the warmth. Heartbroken and speechless.’