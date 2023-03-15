‘Mahine Ke Kapde Ek Purse Mein…’: Disha Patani Brutally Trolled For Her Bikini-Clad Look!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani often hit headlines for her choice of clothes and bold looks. She is frequently seen causing a stir on internet with her bikini or monokini pictures. Currently, Disha is attending ‘Entertainers Tour’ in the US along with other fellow celebs like Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi and Mount Roy among others. Recently, a video of Disha has surfaced after seeing which netizens could not stop but troll her.

In the clip posted by Disha’s newest BFF in B-town Mount Roy, she is spotted wearing a white bikini top paired with pink short skirt. As soon as the video reached online, users began mocking Disha’s appearance and her outfit.

Disha trolled for her sensuous look

A user wrote, “Chotii bacchi ho kyaaaa.” Another joked, “Mahine bhar ke kapde ek purse mein hi aa jaate honge.” Some netizens compared Disha Patani to Urfi Javed. They are saying that Disha is getting influenced by Urfi in terms of fashion sense. A third user penned, “Inspired or motivated by urfi zaved?” “I want to ignore my problems like the people around her ignoring her,” stated a fourth user. A comment read, “Bs itna confidence chahiye.”

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’. She starred with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor in the film. She will next be seen in ‘Yoddha’ alongside which Siddharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Besides this, Disha also has Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in her kitty.