Jacqueline Fernandez’ Makeup Artist Shaan Muttathil Alleges ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar Win Is Rigged!

The 95th Academy Awards has been really lucky for India. The electrifying track from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, ‘Naatu Naatu’ and and documentary film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has scripted history by winning big at the prestigious ceremony. It is first time that two Indian productions lifted the coveted trophy.

While the nation is busy celebrating this victory, Jacqueline Fernandez’ makeup artist Shaan Muttathil has something different to say on it. Recently, he took a dig at India’s win at Oscars 2023 and alleged that it was rigged.

In the comment section of an Instagram post that announced ‘Naatu Naatu’s’ historic victory, Shaan wrote, “Hahahah, this is insane. I thought it was only in India that we could buy awards lol. But now even the Oscars. Money and what all we can buy when we have the money. Even Oscars.”

As soon as netizens noticed Shaan’s comment, they began trolling him for demeaning such a glorious moment of India. A user wrote, “Sour grapes”. Another stated, “Jealousy at its peak”. It is to be noted that the song ‘Applause’ from Jacqueline’s film ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ was also nominated in the Best Original song category. But it was ‘Naatu Naatu’ which won the race.

‘Naatu Naatu’ beats the tracks like Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and Son Lux, Mitski, David Byrne’s ‘This Is A Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once to win the Oscar.

For the unversed, ‘Naatu Naatu’ is composed by MM Keeravani and Chandrabose. It is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairav. It is featured on Ram Charan and Jr NTR.