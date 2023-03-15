Earlier in an interview, actor Shah Rukh Khan had shared his thoughts on not starring in Hollywood film. Now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to SRK’s remark. Read on to know what she has said.

Priyanka Chopra On Shah Rukh Khan’s Hollywood Remark

Priyanka is currently busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. At the SXSW festival, she was told about Shah Rukh’s remark on why he doesn’t want to be in a Hollywood film as he is comfortable in Bollywood.

To which PeeCee said that comfortable is boring to her. She also said that she is not arrogant and is self-assured. She said she knows what she is doing when she walks onto a set. She doesn’t need the validation of executives. The Dostana actress also said that she is willing to take auditions, and is willing to work. The diva also added that she doesn’t not carry the baggage of her success in one country when she walks into another country.

Priyanka also said that she is very professional and she takes pride in it. She thinks she had built a legacy for herself and it’s her hard work that takes the credit. She also added that she doesn’t spend her time on anything else but just “botched the bullets and just focussed” at her job.

Priyanka Chopra’s Acting Career

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in 2002 with the Tamil film, Thamizhan. After her stint in Bollywood, she went to Hollywood and earned recognition in the West as well. Today she is a global name. She starred in the TV series Quantico, starred with Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch in 2017. She also starred in The Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves. Next she has Love Again and Russo Brothers’ upcoming spy-thriller web series Citadel. Our Desi girl also has Farhan Akhtar’s film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka And Shah Rukh Khan’s Movies

Priyanka and Shah Rukh Khan starred together in movies like Don and Don 2.