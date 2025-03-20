Manisha Rani And Abhishek Kumar’s ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal’ Song Finally Released, Netizens Praising Actress

The Holi song ‘Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal’ filmed on Manisha Rani and Abhishek Kumar has finally been released. Since its release the song is making a splash on social media. With its tremendous lyrics, scenes, and brilliant performance of these actors, this song is being considered as the best Holi anthem of the year. Now Manisha and Abhishek also made a reel on this song which is enjoyed by the people.

In this video shared on social media platforms, both Manisha and Abhishek are seen wearing matching red clothes while dancing and making a lot of noise. Everyone is just praising the couple after seeing their dance and also commenting happily. One user wrote, ‘The best pair’. One said, ‘They should be paired.’ This music video stars Manisha Rani, who has once again proved why she is the most-liked entertainer today.

From dance moves to top-notch expressions, Manisha is showing the joy and enthusiasm of Holi very well. Manisha’s energy is spreading such a glow on the screen that it will be impossible to take your eyes off. Her chemistry with Abhishek Kumar is worth watching. Manisha Rani, who became famous from Bigg Boss OTT 2, also showed her dance moves in Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s song ‘Johra Jabeen’. This song is going to be released on March 28 on the occasion of Eid.

Manisha’s dance has gone viral and fans are liking her performance a lot. In the video, Manisha is impressing everyone with her moves and praising Salman Khan. Manisha recently appeared on Hip Hop dance show where she flirted with the judge of the show Remo D’ Souza seeing that Malaika Arora hit her head hard. Manisha is a true entertainer who always impresses her fans through her talks.