Match Made In Heaven: Vicky Kaushal’s Father Sham Kaushal Feels Blessed To Have Katrina Kaif In Family

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been serving couple goals since their December 2021 wedding. While the couple kept their relationship and wedding private.

The PDA between these two is always setting couple goals and melting fans’ hearts, they frequently speak about each other and share cute pictures on social media.

Vicky and Kat never hesitate to express their love for each other, whether they are walking hand in hand at the airport, attending events, or talking about their personal lives.

Sham Kaushal, the actress’s father-in-law, recently spoke about her and expressed his joy for his son.

Sham discusses his and his children’s careers in the film industry in the interview, which was posted by Rajshri. He described how they had experienced adversity, which had made them more appreciative of life.

Finally, he mentioned the “new member” and expressed gratitude for having Katrina in the family. As he spoke, the camera captured framed photos of the couple and a family photo in the house.

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, recently opened up about the newest member of his family, Katrina Kaif, in a recent interview. He stated that they are grateful and blessed to have Katrina as a member of their family. “We are all surrounded by love. I believe it was all destiny that brought them together. It was a match made in heaven. She is wonderful, and I continue to bless these children so that they may live happy lives. He says, “God has been kind,” in Hindi.

On Professional Front

Katrina Kaif was most recently seen in Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, she has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Aside from these projects, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

On other hand, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming untitled romantic comedy. Vicky Kaushal’s first onscreen collaboration with Sara Ali Khan is for the film, which tells a unique love story set in a small town.

He’ll also reunite with Raazi filmmaker Meghna Gulzar for the forthcoming autoethnographic drama Sam Bahadur.

Vicky Kaushal’s other projects include the superhero film The Immortal Ashwatthma and the Dunki film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani.