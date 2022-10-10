“Miss Your Noise” Says Neetu Kapoor Remembering Her Late Husband Rishi Kapoor!

Rishi Kapoor entered heaven in 2020 after a long battle with leukemia. However, his legacy continues through his exemplary work and films. The unfortunate death of Amar Akbar Anthony’s Actor shocked the entire country, including his family, fans and the blessed. He died at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Now Rishi’s wife and actress Neetu Kapoor has paid tribute to her late husband by sharing a black and white photo of him on social media.

Neetu shared a black and white photo of Rishi on her Instagram and wrote, “I miss your noise. it’s too quiet.” Many fans and industry insiders expressed their love in the comments of the post. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Manish Paul and Manish Malhotra posted heart emojis. Saba Pataudi commented on the post, “Lots of love.” Meanwhile, on the occasion of Rishi Kapoor’s 70th birthday last month, Neetu posted a candid throwback picture with red heart emoji and captioned it “Happy Birthday”.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have collaborated on many Bollywood films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, Amar Akbar and Anthony and many more. More recently, They worked on Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010) and Besharam (2013).

Earlier this week, Neetu hosted an intimate baby shower for daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt on celebration of Dussehra.This intimate function was attended by Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Sweta Bachchan, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sisters Shaheen Bhatt, Nitasha Nanda, Reema Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain and Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neela Devi were in attendance. On the Work front This year Neetu returned with film jug jug Jiyo. she will also collaborate with Sunny Kaushal on a new project.