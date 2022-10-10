‘Mere Ghar Gunde Bheje’: Uorfi Javed Reveals Getting Forced By Producers To Do Bold Scenes

Uorfi Javed makes headlines for her sartorial choice but little did we all know, it hasn’t been easy for the actress in the entertainment industry. She comes from a conservative family where her father did not support her but her sheer determination is reflected today. In a recent interview, Javed opened up about how a producer forced her to do bold and sexy scenes for a web series and when she didn’t. The producer sent goons to her house to threaten her. Scroll down to read more.

Having no support or godfather in the entertainment industry comes with many pros and cons. The biggest fear is that someone can attack you mentally, physically, and emotionally at any moment. But that’s life, that’s how showbiz goes.

In a recent interview, Uorfi Javed revealed that she was replaced in a show without getting a valid reason for it. She said, “On (several) TV shows, without giving any reasons, I was told, ‘Next day se aapko nahi aana hai, hum aapko replace kar rahe hai’. Main toh pareshan ho jaati thi. I was doing a mytho show, and I went to a set in Naigaon at 5.30am. The creative (producer) saw my Instagram which was always very bold. It was a mythology and I was in my room for 6-7 hours. Nobody came in my room, and when I asked them, they said they have replaced me. I think they saw my Instagram and thought I wasn’t fit for a mytho show.”

She further added, ““I wasn’t told that the series has bold scenes. When I went on the sets, they were forcing me to do it, saying I have signed a contract. They knew ki mere aage peeche koi hai nahi. Eventually I didn’t do the webseries. Maine jhela jo bhi mere saath hua, but on the fourth day I didn’t go to the sets. Unhone mere ghar pe gunde bhej diye. My roommate told me that people were looking for me. Of course, I was scared. Dar lagta hai but kya kare, darr se jeena thodi chod denge yaar. You have to face your fear.”