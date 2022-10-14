Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter Dishani To Debut With This Hollywood Film, Read To Know!!

Mithun Chakraborty, who was a cult star is awaiting the release of his younger son Namashi’s debut film after his failure of his eldest son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh as an actor. Meanwhile his daughter Dishani has also made up her mind to rock the camera. Dishani Chakraborty is making her acting debut with the Hollywood short film ‘The Guest’. The film has already garnered appreciation at several international film festivals. Dishani has spent a long time in Los Angeles to learn the tricks of filmmaking.

Dishani Chakraborty

According to the information, Dishani Chakraborty trained in acting and filmmaking at Jeff Goldberg Studios in Mumbai and then at the New York Film Academy before starting her career as an actress. She has also got a chance to work in two commercial films. Dishani studied at the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in Los Angeles for two years, where she trained herself in method acting, improv, scene study, audition techniques, screenwriting, voice, and movement. At the end of her first year she participated in a play in which she co-starred with the famous actor Al Pacino.

Dishani Chakraborty

Apart from acting, Dishani Chakraborty also aspires to become a good writer. She says, “Choosing an unconventional path to start my career in Los Angeles has not been the easiest journey. But I have so much passion for those stories and characters that I want to play every good character. I have grown up learning a lot from my father and I hope to be able to demonstrate this through my work.

Dishani Chakraborty

Talking about the advice and guidance she got from her father Mithun Chakraborty, Dishani Chakraborty says, “I can write a book on the advice I got from my father. One important piece of advice he has always given to my brothers and me is to be ethical and be a good person. I think there are a lot of people in the industry who don’t pay attention to these things. But I have to follow the path shown by my father”. Now let us see how well Mithun’s daughter Dishani will perform in the film and will she be able to make her own identity in the entertainment industry.