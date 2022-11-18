Nayantara’s Private Pictures Went Viral, Got Tattoo Of Prabhu Deva’s Name, Read To Know More!!

South actress Nayanthara is enjoying newly parent hood. Let us inform you that recently actress Nayanthara was married to writer-director Vignesh. Before marriage, both were in a relationship for seven years. But this was not Nayanthara’s first relationship. Even before this, the name of the actress has been associated with many people. Yes, there was a time when more than Nayanthara’s films, her love affairs used to be in discussion. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, we are going to tell you about her love life.

Nayanthara And Simbu

In the early stages of her career, Nayanthara’s name was associated with Tamil actor Simbu. However, the alleged relationship between the two did not progress much further. Now both were getting to know each other that the private photos of both of them went viral on social media. After which the dispute increased and the relationship ended. It is said that both of the leaked photos were taken during a private trip.

Nayanthara And Prabhu Deva

After this Nayanthara’s name was associated with South Star Prabhu Deva. Dancer and actor Prabhudeva was reportedly married when he entered into a relationship with Nayanthara. But even after this, the love of both of them blossomed. Prabhu separated from his wife and started living in live-in. The passion of both of them was such that Nayanthara even got a tattoo of Prabhu’s name done. But things did not progress further and the relationship ended.

But after this Nayanthara’s life progressed and Vignesh Shivan came in her life. Both started liking each other and this relationship which started from friendship reached love. The two finally got married in June 2022 after seven years of relationship.