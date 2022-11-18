Aayush Sharma Wishes Arpita Khan On 8th Wedding Anniversary, Says ‘8 Saal Baad Yeh Dono Cartoon Kaise Aate’

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan are currently vacationing with their kids in the Maldives. They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Friday. Aayush took to Instagram to share some holiday pictures with a sweet-funny message for Arpita.

He shared a picture of him and Arpita Khan together. It is followed by a picture of them with their two children Ahil and Ayat. He captioned it, “Agar aap 8 saal pehle meri life main nahi aate, toh 8 saal baad yeh dono cartoon kaise aate (if you wouldn’t have come in my life 8 years ago, then how would these two cartoons would have come in my life)? Happy Birthday to US my love, matlab Happy Anniversary @arpitakhansharma .. 8 years of you surviving my bad sense of humor.. may you never get sick of it .. love you.”

Arpita shared a few more pictures of herself with Aayush from that day. She wrote, “Happy 8th Anniversary My love. It’s been an amazing journey filled with lots of emotions, surprises, shocks, happiness, love, laughter & tears. I cherish our madness & wouldn’t want it any other way. I love you today & forever @aaysharma.” He responded, “Love you baby.” Fans showered love to them.

Aayush was last seen in the 2021 film Anthem: The Final Truth. He recently announced his next, tentatively titled AS04. It is directed by Katyayan Shivpur. The film will be Sushrii Mishra’s Bollywood debut opposite Aayush. She is a former Miss India United Continents 2015, a national-level swimmer and an equestrian. The film will release next year.