Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend Christmas With The Royal Family Following King Charles III’s Invitation?

Christmas is approaching, and the royal family is expected to gather for a celebration as they do every year. While the family’s Christmas tradition has been for all members to gather at their Sandringham country estate, it is unclear whether King Charles III will continue the ritual after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Katie Nicholl, a royal specialist, recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight some important insights regarding how the royal family will celebrate the holiday season.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are likely to be joined at the celebration by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “They do typically gather together and that has always been at Sandringham,” Nicholl said of a normal royal family Christmas.

The King will host a family Christmas at Sandringham this year in keeping with his mother’s tradition.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the United States in 2020, have not spent a Christmas in the United Kingdom since their royal departure. According to Nicholl, who talked to Entertainment Tonight, King Charles has also invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, Harry and Meghan may decline the offer and instead spend the holidays at their California home.

Despite their invitation, Harry and Meghan will not be travelling over to the U.K. for Christmas, said the royal insider. They will be spending the holiday season in California.”

In September, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Prior to that, the couple attended the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which took place in June of this year.

The whole royal family attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Harry and Meghan, as well as William and Kate, made their first public appearance together since 2018 when they met mourners outside Windsor Castle. The royal siblings were praised for putting aside their feud and banding together to honour their late grandmother.

The royal family’s Christmas feast will be King Charles’ first since being declared as the new ruler. The King also recently celebrated his 74th birthday. On this occasion, a new portrait of King Charles III was unveiled.

The King was depicted in a new portrait reclining against an ancient oak tree in Windsor. There were various special events planned for King Charles’ birthday, including cannon salutes fired across London, with the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery firing 41 rounds from Green Park. In addition, the Honourable Artillery Company saluted from the Tower of London with a 62-gun salute.