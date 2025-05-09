Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Attended Driver’s Wedding, Got Selfies Clicked With The Couple And Her Fans

After the recent Melbourne concert controversy, Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar attended her driver’s wedding along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Let us tell you that Neha and Rohanpreet had a lot of fun and danced at this wedding. They not only met the guests, but also congratulated the bride and groom and also took selfies with the fans which are going viral on social media.

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

Actually a video has surfaced on the internet, which is going viral on social media. In this video, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet are seen entering the wedding venue holding their hands. Seeing Neha Kakkar at the celebration all the guests got excited and there was a race to meet her and get selfies with her. Neha then reached the stage with Rohanpreet and congratulated the bride and groom.

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

During this, Neha pampered the bride a lot and then the bride bent down and touched her feet. Seeing this, Neha immediately picked her up and hugged her. Seeing this video of Neha Kakkar, fans became admirers and are praising her. One wrote, ‘Kuch Bhi Kaho, Par Dil Ki Achhi Hai Yaar.’ One commented, ‘What a lovely couple this is.’ Another wrote, ‘No matter how much you troll them, they are really nice.’ Another comment is, ‘Every celebrity should be like this, who also takes care of their staff.’

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh

But some users targeted Neha for her clothes and said who goes to a wedding wearing such clothes? Some said that after the controversy that happened in the Melbourne concert recently, Neha Kakkar is doing all this to improve her fame and image. Along with Neha Kakkar, her brother Tony Kakkar and mother also attended the wedding. Everyone reached the stage and blessed and congratulated the bride and groom.