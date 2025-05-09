Reports Claim Suriya And Jyothika’s Daughter Diya Scored 581 Out of 600 In Class 12th

Suriya and Jyothika are one of the most famous star couples in Tamil cinema. The couple tied the knot in the year 2006, and are blessed with two children. Their elder daughter is named Diya and younger son is named Dev. The couple, who fell in love while working together in the film ‘Poovellam Kettuppar’, have worked together in many films. Despite their busy schedule, Suriya and Jyothika always spend time with family.

The couple previously lived in Chennai but later moved to Mumbai with their children a few years ago, where their children are now studying in school. Recently, Suriya attended a wedding with his family and many were surprised to see how much his kids, Diya and Dev have grown up. Jyothika, who has been focusing on her family since their marriage, has recently returned to the silver screen with the 2024 film ‘Shaitan’, which marks her comeback to Hindi cinema after 25 years.

Amidst all this, photos of Surya and Jyothika’s daughter Diya are going viral on social media with the claim that she has cleared her Class 12 exams with good marks. According to some of the media reports Diya has scored 581 out of 600 marks, including 96 in Tamil, 97 in English, 94 in Accounts, 99 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry and 97 in Computer Science.

The photo first went viral last year when it was reported that Suriya and Jyothika had moved to Mumbai for their children’s education. Interestingly, the same photo resurfaces every year when Class 12 results are announced, however no confirmation has been given from the actor or his family. Let us tell you that Diya was born in 2007 and currently she is 17 years old. Suriya and Jyothika are very good actors and has always surprised their fans with their acting.