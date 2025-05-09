Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Clicks Selfie With Kendall Jenner During Italian Vacation; Check Pics

Actor Mahesh Babu’s family is soaking up the summer sun in Europe, and their recent stop in Italy turned unexpectedly star-studded. Namrata Shirodkar, along with their children Sitara and Gautam Ghattamaneni, is currently vacationing abroad—and during their travels, the family bumped into none other than American supermodel Kendall Jenner. Sitara even shared a selfie moment with Kendall, much to fans’ delight.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sitara posted a collage of selfies with Kendall, both casually dressed in T-shirts and caps, looking relaxed and cheerful. The pictures, which appeared to have been clicked inside an aircraft, were also tagged with Kendall’s handle, marking a surprise celebrity crossover moment.

Namrata also offered glimpses of the vacation through her Instagram. She shared a snapshot of Gautam and Sitara at the airport, teasing their travel plans. Later, she tagged Armani Hotel Milano in another story, thanking them for their “warm hospitality.” Before arriving in Italy, the family spent time in Rome and the U.S., where Gautam is currently studying acting.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has had to skip the holiday this time around. The actor is tied up with a demanding shooting schedule for SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is a high-stakes jungle adventure and reportedly stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh. Written by Rajamouli’s father and veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, the film is being touted as one of the most ambitious projects of Mahesh’s career.

Though the film hasn’t been officially announced yet, it has already been mired in leaks. Earlier this year, videos surfaced online showing Mahesh and Prithviraj filming intense scenes in Odisha. Priyanka Chopra, too, was photographed near her hotel during the shoot, adding to the buzz around the film.

Mahesh reportedly took a brief break when Rajamouli paused the shoot, but has since been locked into back-to-back schedules. He was last seen in the 2024 release Guntur Kaaram.