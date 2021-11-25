Netizens React After Rajasthan Minister Says ‘Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks’-Checkout!

Katrina Kaif is back in the headlines, and no not because of her marriage with Vicky Kaushal. It is not about any movie too. So, what is it? Find out below!

We often hear politicians giving weird statements in the public. And the most recent words by a minister are no exception. This time, it has a Bollywood connection. Adding to the bizarre things happening in our country, Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh has given Katrina’s reference for smooth roads. Yes, you read that Right!

Katrina, who has impeccable style has inspired one and all over the years. Her fans get bowled over her fashion choices. She is hailed by her colleagues also for standing out in the crowd. One cannot easily see how she has worked hard to transform herself in the acting world. But Rajasthan minister has noticed the actress’ cheeks only. Isn’t it strange?

Rajendra Singh while addressing a public gathering in Jhunjhunu district said, “Roads should be made like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks.”The video of the same is circulating on social media shortly after ANI’s account shared it on Twitter.

Soon after, Netizens gave funny reactions to Singh’s reference of Katrina Kaif and her cheeks.