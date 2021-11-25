Salman Poses With Stepmom Helen And Mom Salma Khan Among Others At Salim Khan’s Birthday Party-Checkout!
Actor Salman Khan is really close to his family. He often shares visuals from his family’s get-togethers on his social media handle. Recently, the actor gave his fans a glimpse into his father Salim Khan’s birthday party.
For celebrating Producer Salim Khan’s birthday, nearly all the members of the Khan family came under one roof. Salman took to his Instagram handle to share a picture featuring nearly his entire family. In the caption, he wished his dad and wrote, “Happy b’day dad.”
In the picture, Salman is seen holding his niece Ayat in his arms. The other members including Salim, Helen, Salma, Sohail, Arbaaz, Arpita and her son Ahil, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan are posing alongside Salman. There are two cakes lying on the table in front of them.
In a matter of minutes, Salman’s comments section flooded with wishes from fans. Many of his followers dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the picture of ‘Happy family.’
On the professional front, Salman is preparing for the release of Antim: The Final Truth. The movie also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. While Salman plays a sikh-cop in the film, Aayush is portraying a gangster. This is their first onscreen collaboration.
During an interview with a leading daily, Aayush revealed that at first, he was ‘anxious’ that Salman was a part of Antim: The Final Truth. “There are going to be multiple notions about it including the fact that we are a family, he is making this film to help me in my career and also to spark another conversation on nepotism,” he said.
Aayush further said that he approached ‘all the people in the family’ including his wife Arpita to convince Salman not to do the film. However, Salman was sure that he wanted to be a part of the film.
Antim: The Final Truth will hit the theatres on November 26. It is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, presented by Salman Khan Films, and produced by Salma Khan.