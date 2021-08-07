It is a widely known undeniable fact that getting a lead position in movies and making a mark for yourself in Bollywood isn’t simple for an actor or an actress. Several celebs have identified that how the movie business has been unwelcoming for outsiders and struggled to get a break in movies. Now, former Big Boss contestant, Sapna Chaudhary reveals some harsh realities of the movie business.

Sapna Chaudhary is Haryana based dancer actress who shot to fame with her powerful appearance in Big Boss 11. However, her fortune did not change much even after her appearance on the Salman Khan hosted a controversial reality show.

During an interview with FilmiBeat, Sapna Chaudhary mentioned, “Bombay is a place where I believe most of its people have their income source through Bollywood and Television Industry. Auditions honestly are nothing less than a scam; lakhs of people come with a hope of getting cast; but in most of the cases, It’s all pre-fixed.”

Sapna Chaudhary added, “Talking about unpleasant experiences, these can be anywhere where there’s a boss and employee relation. I’ve experienced bitter situations too; that comes as a part and parcel in any work environment, but it’s about how you handle them. But if there’s someone who messes with me (casting couch), I’m someone who can even file a complaint against the person right then and here; I couldn’t wait to come out about it years later.”

When questioned about whether Bollywood is Welcoming for outsiders, Sapna Chaudhary mentioned, “Bollywood isn’t welcoming at all. Although an interesting observation that I made about celebrity children who talk about how it’s not their fault that they are destined to be the public’s favorite, and part of big banner films; they aren’t destined for any of that. They have been pushed aggressively, and even if their first film doesn’t work at the Box office, they have producers lined up to invest in them- that won’t happen in the case of an outsider.”

Sapna Chaudhary added, “outsiders don’t get a second chance; and if their first film falls, they take the entire blame for the failure, and that can very well be their last film. But on the other hand, If I were a star kid, I would have probably said too that it isn’t my fault. I am destined to be on the top, but the star kids can’t deny that they have endless chances, opportunities, and contacts. The outsiders don’t have any of that, they’re judged by what they wear, how they talk, how well they can ‘speak English’.”

Sapna Chaudhary concluded by adding, “So there is a heaven and hells’ difference between outsiders and insiders, and the industry isn’t welcoming at all.