Actress Riva Arora who has been recently in the news because of her ‘real age’ is the owner of a swanky car. Yes, you read it right. Riva now owns a luxurious brand new Audi Q3. The actres, influencer took to her Instagram handle to share the great news along with pics with her car.

Riva Arora Gets A Luxurious Car As Gift

On Monday, Riva shared a few pictures with hew new black Audi Q3. In her post, she revealed that the car was gifted to her.

Riva also celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. She posed happily with her four-wheeler as she donned a sexy red dress with a high slit. Sharing the pics, the Uri actress wrote, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 million Insta family with my new gift”.

She also wrote that she can’t express her happiness in words. The actress also thanked her 10.6 million Insta family for their unconditional love and support.

For the unversed, te Audi Q3 is reportedly worth over Rs 40 lakhs in India.

Riva Gets Trolled

While many congratulated Riva, some trolled her. One user wrote, “Ab Driving Licence banwa lo, pehle Learning banega”, while another wrote, “Licence to Lelo”. “Congratulations but do you have licence”, wrote one user. Another commented, “Riva ji pehle ye bataye aapka driving licence bana hai” while one wrote, “Kapde to 12 year old wale pehan lete yaar”.

Riva Arora’s Work Front

On the professional front, Riva was seen in films like Mom, Manikarnika, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Chhatriwali among others. She also starred in several music videos.

Riva Arora’s Age Controversy

It is said that she is born in 2010. She appeared in music videos with Mika Singh and Karan Kundrra. Post which she got trolled for starring in music videos with grown-up male stars.

Later, Riva in an interview denied that she was 12 and also said that her age will be revealed soon. However, she didn’t reveal her age.

Later, Riva’s mother Nisha had clarified that her age is 16 and not 12.