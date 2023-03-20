Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in relationship for more than two years now. They are going strong in their relationship and set major couple goals with their PDAs and chemistry. Both are often spotted together at events, parties, award functions, etc. They also go for vacations more often. At an event, Malaika opened up about dating Arjun and her wedding plans with her beau. Read on to know more.

Malaika Arora Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans With Arjun Kapoor

Malaika recently appeared on the India Today conclave where she spoke about her wedding plans with Arjun. She said that they are not in a hurry as they are currently enjoying their “pre-honeymoon phase”.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya actress said, “Why is marriage the be all and end all for everything? Marriage is something which is discussed between two people.” She also added that if they have to take that plunge, they will think about it, decide and will talk about it. Currently, they are just loving their life.

Malaika Arora On Dating A Younger Man

While opening about dating a younger man, the 49-year-old said it’s “amazing”. Malaika said that when she got divorced she was told that the tag will always be there. She was told that she has lost her marbles in falling in love with a younger man. She said that love doesn’t have an age. She is grateful that she found a partner like Arjun who understands her. “He is younger keeps me younger. I just feel on top of the world,” added Malaika.

Malaika And Arbaaz Divorce

Malaika and Arbaaz got divorced in 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan and both are co-parenting him. Post their divorce, the former couple is still cordial with each other.