‘That Moment Will Be…’, Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His Labour Room Experience With Alia Bhatt!

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most talented stars of Bollywood. Currently, he is enjoying both on personal as well as professional front. His latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkar’ is doing great on box office while at home, he is busy doing parental duties with wife Alia Bhatt. The couple who had welcomed their darling daughter Raha last year is not missing out on spending quality time with their first child. In a recent interview, Ranbir talked about his labor room experience with Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor on his labor room experience

Ranbir Kapoor appeared on cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chat show ‘What Women Want’. During this, the actor rated himself as a father and talked about his labor room experience. He described it as ‘very good’. Along with this, Ranbir also disclosed that at the time of Raha’s birth, he had stayed in the hospital for a week. He called it a ‘magical’ moment when Alia hugged her daughter.

On being asked to rate himself as father on a scale of 10, Ranbir said that he would like to give himself a rating of 7. He also shared that he and Alia had sleepless nights for months because there was excitement of their first born sleeping between them in the bed. So, even a small movement would make them alert.

Earlier, during a promotional event in Kolkata, Ranbir revealed that he misses his daughter a lot when he is away for work and keeps looking at her pictures. The actor had said, “I don’t want to leave the house. This morning, she was with me just for 20 minutes before my flight and it freshened me up. I miss her so much. I keep looking at her pictures. Whenever I’m at home, I’m always with her and it’s magical.”

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will come up next with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.