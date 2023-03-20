Shivangi Joshi Agrees To Do Intimate Scene On Screen On THIS Condition; Find Out!

There are multiple celebs on small screen who pull off every character with ease. But when it comes to intimate scenes, majority of them says a clear ‘no’. TV actress Shivangi Joshi has done multiple shows but she keeps herself away from getting intimate on-screen.

However, with her new show ‘Bekaboo’, she is ready to break her policy. Shivangi has now agreed to do cozy scenes with her co-stars but within a set limit which she does not want to cross. In a recent interview, the actress talked about the same.

When Shivangi was asked whether she is comfortable doing intimate scenes, the actress gave her nod in a ‘yes’ but with one condition. She stated, “It depends on the project and what is required. I would like to see whether it is really important or I am comfortable in front of the camera before doing anything like that. But yes, as an actor you have to step out of your comfort zone. So I am ready to do that, but there is a limit, which I have probably set for myself. I am not yet ready to cross that limit.”

Shivangi Joshi stepped on the small screen at a young age. She tasted fame by playing Naira on ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Shivangi also appeared in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Currently, Shivangi is doing Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Bekaboo’. She portrays the role of a fairy on the show. Besides her, it also stars Shalin Bhanot, Zain Imam and Eisha Singh.