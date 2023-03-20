‘Couldn’t Get…’: Sana Khan Opens Up About Facing Difficulties During Her First Trimester Of Pregnancy

Recently, ex-actress Sana Khan confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Now, in an interview she has opened up on facing difficulties during the trimester of her pregnancy.

Sana Khan On Facing Difficulties During Her Pregnancy

In an interview with ETimes, Sana, opening up about the challenges she is facing during her pregnancy revealed that there were times when she couldn’t get out of the bed due to “severe aversions, fever, and vomiting.”

Because of hormonal changes, she would often sit and cry and she still feels nauseous.

The Jai Ho actress said that when the body is transforming, weight is the first thing that comes to one’s mind, but she is not bothered about it because according to her it is important that the baby gets vital nutrients and is healthy.

Sana also said that she can feel her baby playing and moving at full speed inside her throughout the night. She also added that her child is giving her sleepless nights and she is most excited about shopping baby clothes.

Sana is 34 and she regrets getting married at the age of 31 as it has delayed everything for her.

Sana Khan Confirmed Pregnancy

It was in an interview the Bigg Boss fame ex-actress revealed that she is due around June end. She is on cloud nine and expressing her feelings she said that it feels nice and is looking forward to it. Sana called it a different journey altogether.

Sana Khan’s Wedding

In 2020, Sana Khan took everyone by surprise as she got married to Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad on November 20 in an intimate ceremony. She left the showbiz industry post her wedding to “serve humanity” and follow the orders of the creator.