New Couple Alert: Pete Davidson & Emily Rajatkowski Are The Latest Couple On Block?

According to US Weekly, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating and “like each other” after being met by mutual acquaintances.

Pete Davidson has moved on following his divorce from Kim Kardashian and is now dating model Emily Ratajkowski. The comedian, who had been dating Kardashian for nine months, ended their relationship in August after a whirlwind romance. Davidson and Ratajkowski have been spending time together, according to US Weekly.

An informant told US Weekly that Pete and Emily have been “talking for a couple of months now.” According to the source, the couple is in “very early stages,” but “both truly like each other.”

While Davidson has recently ended a relationship, Ratajkowski divorced her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage in July and officially filed for divorce in September this year after rumours of adultery. Emily and her ex-husband have a son named Sylvester.

Pete and Emily were set up by mutual acquaintances, and according to US Weekly, sparks flew early on. “Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how educated she is,” an insider told the site about what Davidson and Ratajkowski appreciated about one other.

Before Pete and her relationship rumours, Emily was linked to Brad Pitt after her divorce. According to multiple stories, Brad and the model were hanging out together, but there was nothing serious going on between them.

Kim and Pete However, since their breakup, have faced multiple online insults from Kim’s ex Kanye West social media posts. While the comedian has been concentrating on his work, it has been reported that he has sought trauma counselling in response to West’s repeated attacks on him.

On Professional Front: Pete has been working on several projects at the same time. After finishing Meet Cute alongside Kaley Cuoco, the actor will begin work on the Joey Ramone biography.