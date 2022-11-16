EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi Shoots With Ayushmann Khurrana For A Song In An Action Hero

Before of the release of An Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen shooting a song with Nora Fatehi.

Nora Fatehi’s dance number has gotten to be an obligatory in generally all the pictures that are delivered beneath T-Series. The production house’s following film is An Action Hero which stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat within the lead parts. The trailer of the film was discharged a couple of days back, and we got a see of Malaika Arora in it. The trailer of the film highlights a blink-and-miss see of Malaika’s melody. The actress’ fans are energized to observe her within the motion picture, but it looks like An Action Hero will moreover have one more dance number and it’ll include none other than the gorgeous Nora Fatehi.

In a video, shared on internet, Khurrana and Fatehi are seen moving among numerous artists. Looking at the video, it appears the creators are shooting the melody in an ancient post. Manav Manglani took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of the film. It’s a behind the scene video and as regular, Nora is looking staggering in it.

Within the as of late released trailer of ‘An Action Hero’, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen in a really blast and distinctive fashion. Talking around the film, the Anirudh Iyer directorial will too include Jaideep Ahlawat locking horns with Ayushmann. Together with him is actor Jaideep Ahlawat in this film, who is seen expanding his issues within the trailer. This film is progressing to showcase on 2 December.